UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman's Adviser For Expediting Process To Facilitate Pending Cases At NADRA

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Ombudsman's Adviser for expediting process to facilitate pending cases at NADRA

Adviser to Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's regional office Karachi, Syed Zakir Hussain, directed NADRA officials to resolve the pending and under objection cases of issuance of national identity cards on priority by expediting the process

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's regional office Karachi, Syed Zakir Hussain, directed NADRA officials to resolve the pending and under objection cases of issuance of national identity cards on priority by expediting the process.

Syed Zakir Hussain, during visit of NADRA Mega Centre North along with Assistant Director and focal person for media Taqui Muhammad Soomro on Thursday, also instructed to made proper arrangements for citizens coming to mega centre for applying or receiving their cards and other documents.

The applicants coming to centre to receive cards had to wait outside the centre under open sky in queue and no proper arrangements were made to facilitate them, he observed.

The adviser inspected different sections of the mega centre to review process of registration, data entry and verification, and issuance of cards and other documents.

He at the occasion had conversation with applicants present at the centre and inquired about service being provided to them.

Syed Zakir Hussain Expressed satisfaction that following the visits of advisers to Federal Ombudsman, NADRA had made all their counters operational which resulted into fast tracking of the process and reduced waiting time for the applicants.

NADRA's Deputy Director Operations Karachi Sajid Aziz Awan, Assistant Director of Mega Centre Sheraz Kalwar and authority's focal person for Federal Ombudsman Farhan Bhatti briefed the adviser on working of the centre.

They informed that mega centre North was providing round the clock services for CNIC, Form B, FRC and other registration cards and documents to applicants with special priority to senior citizens and persons with disabilities while around 45000 applicants were extended services on monthly basis at the centre.

NADRA instituted online complaint management system to resolve the complaints of applicants at the earliest and immediate action was taken on such complaints, they informed adding that due to facilitation services NADRA's customer satisfaction ratio was above 80%.

They said that NADRA has designated 'Madadgars' (assistive staff) for providing guidance and assistance to applicants at the entrance of mega centres.

Related Topics

Karachi Visit National University Media All

Recent Stories

Admin Kemari directs officials to provide better f ..

Admin Kemari directs officials to provide better facilities to mourners

2 minutes ago
 Around 3,564 low cost housing units completed unde ..

Around 3,564 low cost housing units completed under NPHP: Senate told

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court seeks transcripts, relevant material ..

Supreme Court seeks transcripts, relevant material against PTI leaders for incit ..

2 minutes ago
 Police martyrs day observed in Hazara

Police martyrs day observed in Hazara

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing in WAPDA bulk supply tarif ..

NEPRA concludes hearing in WAPDA bulk supply tariff for year 2022-23

29 minutes ago
 Martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz, his companions a n ..

Martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz, his companions a national loss: Faisal Gandapur

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.