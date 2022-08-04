Adviser to Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's regional office Karachi, Syed Zakir Hussain, directed NADRA officials to resolve the pending and under objection cases of issuance of national identity cards on priority by expediting the process

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's regional office Karachi, Syed Zakir Hussain, directed NADRA officials to resolve the pending and under objection cases of issuance of national identity cards on priority by expediting the process.

Syed Zakir Hussain, during visit of NADRA Mega Centre North along with Assistant Director and focal person for media Taqui Muhammad Soomro on Thursday, also instructed to made proper arrangements for citizens coming to mega centre for applying or receiving their cards and other documents.

The applicants coming to centre to receive cards had to wait outside the centre under open sky in queue and no proper arrangements were made to facilitate them, he observed.

The adviser inspected different sections of the mega centre to review process of registration, data entry and verification, and issuance of cards and other documents.

He at the occasion had conversation with applicants present at the centre and inquired about service being provided to them.

Syed Zakir Hussain Expressed satisfaction that following the visits of advisers to Federal Ombudsman, NADRA had made all their counters operational which resulted into fast tracking of the process and reduced waiting time for the applicants.

NADRA's Deputy Director Operations Karachi Sajid Aziz Awan, Assistant Director of Mega Centre Sheraz Kalwar and authority's focal person for Federal Ombudsman Farhan Bhatti briefed the adviser on working of the centre.

They informed that mega centre North was providing round the clock services for CNIC, Form B, FRC and other registration cards and documents to applicants with special priority to senior citizens and persons with disabilities while around 45000 applicants were extended services on monthly basis at the centre.

NADRA instituted online complaint management system to resolve the complaints of applicants at the earliest and immediate action was taken on such complaints, they informed adding that due to facilitation services NADRA's customer satisfaction ratio was above 80%.

They said that NADRA has designated 'Madadgars' (assistive staff) for providing guidance and assistance to applicants at the entrance of mega centres.