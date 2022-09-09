UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman's Adviser Visits Flood Relief Camp In Gulistan-e-Jouhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Ombudsman's Adviser visits flood relief camp in Gulistan-e-Jouhar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Federal Ombudsman Regional office Karachi, Syed Zakir Hussain on Friday paid a visit to a flood relief camp in Gulistan-e-Jouhar area of District Karachi East.

The camp is set up by the district administration East at Government Girls Model Secondary School Gulistan e Jouhar for providing shelter to affected people who were displaced from their native villages due to recent torrential rains and floods.

The adviser inspected different sections of the relief camp including residential rooms and lavatories to review arrangements, met affected people who took shelter there and inquired them about the facilities being provided to them.

The adviser expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for provision of food made for displaced people and called for ensuring maximum facilitation to the victims in their difficult times. He also directed the administration to resolve issues of fans, water and sanitation in the relief camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner East Abdul Sattar Hakro informed that over 1500 IDPs including women and children belonging to Larkana, Qambar at Shahdadkot, Dadu, Shikarpur, Naushehro Feroze and Sukkur districts had been given shelter in the flood relief camp.

The flood victims were being provided 3 meals a day, clean drinking water, and basic healthcare facilities with the cooperation of some charitable organisations, he said, adding that fumigation was also being carried out at the camp to stop the spread of mosquitoes.

The adviser also visited the medical relief camp set up in the school by District Health Officer East. The duty officer, Dr Fareed Ahmed Channa briefed that IDPs particularly the children were diagnosed malaria, dengue and skin disease.

The patients were being provided medical treatment at the camp while patients requiring further treatment were referred to Dow, Civil and other hospitals in ambulances of health department. Some Thalassemia-affected children were also provided treatment through the medical camp, he added.

