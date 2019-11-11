UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ombudsman's Appointment Challenged In Lahore High Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:55 PM

Ombudsman's appointment challenged in Lahore High Court

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the appointment of Ombudsman Punjab Najam Saeed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the appointment of Ombudsman Punjab Najam Saeed.

Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, filed the petition, wherein the Punjab government, provincial law secretary and others were impleaded.

The petitioner claimed that Najam Saeed was appointed as ombudsman in violation of merit.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Minister allows farmers to sell their produc ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan's 95% transport load on roads unlike glo ..

1 minute ago

Kartarpur Corridor opening a step towards regional ..

1 minute ago

One month remission announced for prisoners in res ..

1 minute ago

Govt not to create hurdles in Nawaz Sharif's treat ..

7 minutes ago

Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan organizes w ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.