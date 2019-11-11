(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the appointment of Ombudsman Punjab Najam Saeed.

Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, filed the petition, wherein the Punjab government, provincial law secretary and others were impleaded.

The petitioner claimed that Najam Saeed was appointed as ombudsman in violation of merit.