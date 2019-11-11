Ombudsman's Appointment Challenged In Lahore High Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:55 PM
A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the appointment of Ombudsman Punjab Najam Saeed
Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, filed the petition, wherein the Punjab government, provincial law secretary and others were impleaded.
The petitioner claimed that Najam Saeed was appointed as ombudsman in violation of merit.