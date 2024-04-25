Ombudsman’s Dera office dispose of 207 complaints at South Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Senior Investigation Officer Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Imran Khan has said Thursday said top priority was being accorded to provide speedy and inexpensive justice to citizens.

He expressed these views while visiting Complaint Collection Center Wana, South Waziristan.

He disposed of 207 different complaints that had been lodged by people against federal organizations and issued directives to the officials concerned of those departments to address the complaints, instantly.

He said the FederalOmbudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi and Federal OmbudsmanRegional Office Dera Ismail Khan Sang-E-Marjan Khan Mehsud had already issued clear instrutions to redress the the citizens’ geninue complaints without any delay.

He said no laxity or negligence should be shown on part of any official and timely measures should be taken, he added.

In this regard, he also lauded the efforts of the staff of Wana office, saying they were performing their duties with great devotion in order to extend relief to the people.