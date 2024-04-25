Open Menu

Ombudsman’s Dera Office Dispose Of 207 Complaints At South Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Ombudsman’s Dera office dispose of 207 complaints at South Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Senior Investigation Officer Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Imran Khan has said Thursday said top priority was being accorded to provide speedy and inexpensive justice to citizens.

He expressed these views while visiting Complaint Collection Center Wana, South Waziristan.

He disposed of 207 different complaints that had been lodged by people against federal organizations and issued directives to the officials concerned of those departments to address the complaints, instantly.

He said the FederalOmbudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi and Federal OmbudsmanRegional Office Dera Ismail Khan Sang-E-Marjan Khan Mehsud had already issued clear instrutions to redress the the citizens’ geninue complaints without any delay.

He said no laxity or negligence should be shown on part of any official and timely measures should be taken, he added.

In this regard, he also lauded the efforts of the staff of Wana office, saying they were performing their duties with great devotion in order to extend relief to the people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan South Waziristan Dera Ismail Khan Wana Top

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

11 minutes ago
 Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

32 minutes ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

5 hours ago
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

14 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

14 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

14 hours ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

14 hours ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan