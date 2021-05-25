Upon intervention of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, issue of water supply in Mirpurkhas due to damaged pipeline has been resolved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Upon intervention of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, issue of water supply in Mirpurkhas due to damaged pipeline has been resolved.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, a resident of Mirpurkhas, Faisal Mukhtiar, filed a complaint to provincial ombudsman secretariat in January 2021 alleging Public Heath Engineering officials for inordinate delay of five to six years in repairing a damaged water supply pipeline of deh 108, opposite Noor CNG, Mirpurkhas.

Despite repeated approaches the matter was not resolved and resultantly residents of the area were facing problems of regular interruptions in supply of water, he complained.

The Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman's regional office Mirpurkhas was assigned to take up the matter with concerned authorities and hear the relevant parties.

The Executive Engineer PHED had reported that damaged water pipe line of the area had been repaired and matter stood resolved, the statement said adding that complainant in his written statement confirmed the position and thanked for providing assistance in resolving the long pending issue of the area.

Sindh Ombudsman, Ajaz Ali Khan has expressed satisfaction on resolving the issue.