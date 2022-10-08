UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman's Office Mediates To Help Retrieve 49-kanal State Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Ombudsman's office mediates to help retrieve 49-kanal state land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The administration, on the directions of the Punjab Ombudsman, retrieved more than 49 kanals of state lands worth Rs 28.32 million, from illegal occupation in different districts.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the spokesman said that the Pakpattan administration recovered 40.5 kanals of government land, having a market value of Rs 6,154,000, from illegal occupants. The action had been taken on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan on a public complaint. The Pakpattan administration had also recovered six kanals of government land worth Rs.

5 million from squatters, the spokesman added.

The ombudsman's office interceded in the public interest to remove encroachments on Railway Station Chowk, Kutchehry Road in Mianwali. The market value of retrieved government land was Rs 15.3 million.

Alongside this, 1.25-kanal land worth Rs 1.5 million was retrieved in Sarai Alamgir area of Gujrat, and two-kanal state land was retrieved in Khanewal district, with a market value of Rs 532,250, the spokesman added.

