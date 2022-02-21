UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman's Office Striving Hard To Resolve Public Grievances, Says Brohi

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Ombudsman's Office striving hard to resolve public grievances, says Brohi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Regional Ombudsman Ghulam Sarwar Brohi has said that the Ombudsman's Office was striving hard to resolve public grievances against federal agencies and preventing mismanagement in government agencies.

He said this while talking to the delegation of Lasbella Bar Association during his visit to Hub here Monday. He said that an open forum is being organized in the industrial city of Lasbela, Hub for redressal of public grievances against Sui Gas, WAPDA, NHA and other federal agencies. He said, Lasbela is an industrial city and the officials of Lasbela administration will also participate in the open forum for resolving the problems faced by the people of the industrial city.

The newly elected officials welcomed the Federal Regional Ombudsman and the Provincial Ombudsman on the occasion of their frequent visits. The Federal Regional Ombudsman and the Provincial Ombudsman also visited the office of the Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Earlier, Federal Regional Ombudsman Ghulam Sarwar Brohi and Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Advocate also visited Government Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub and Degree College Hub.

The Provincial Ombudsman said that the ombudsman was fulfilling his role in identifying and resolving public issues related to education and health sectors. The method of online complaints has been made easy for the common man, he added.

