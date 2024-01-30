Ombudsman’s officer listens to complaints at Bhakkar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Investigation Officer Dera’s Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Arif Khan Kundi on Tuesday disposed of several complaints under the Outreach Complaint Resolution(OCR) program at Bhakkar district.

During the visit which he undertook in line with directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Qureshi, he issued directives to the officials concerned and provided relief to citizens on the spot.

He listened to a number of citizens’ complaints against several federal organizations including Wapda, FESCO, SNGPL, BISP, Estate Life Insurance company etc.

Later, talking to media persons, the investigation officer said that the Primary objective of the visit was to facilitate citizens' access to government officials so that everyone's issues could be resolved on the spot.

In this regard, he said that inspections of offices of concerned authorities were being conducted besides arranging open courts in remote areas to extend relief to citizens at their doorstep as per directives of the Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Qureshi.

He said no laxity or negligence should be shown on part of any official and timely measures should be taken for prompt resolution of citizens’ complaints.

The people have lauded the initiative taken by the Federal Ombudsman Office for resolving their problems at their doorstep.

