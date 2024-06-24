Ombudsman’s officers listen complaints at open court in Bhakkar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The officers of Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office Dera Ismail Khan on Monday held an open court at Assistant Commissioner Office in Tehsil Mankera of Bhakkar district.

According to a press release issued here, Incharge of Federal Ombudsman’s Regional office Dera Ismail Khan, Sang Marjan along with Investigation Officer Arif Khan Kundi and Data Control Officer Chaudhry Imran Mehmood and officers of other federal departments held an open court in AC office, Tehsil Mankera of Bhakkar following the instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi.

On this occasion, the citizens registered their complaints against federal departments, especially against FESCO, WAPDA, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and NADRA.

The Federal Ombudsman officers issued orders to the authorities concerned and provided on the spot relief to the complainants.

Talking to media in a press conference, they said that on the orders of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, open courts were being held in remote areas, especially in FATA.

Besides, they said the inspections of the offices of departments concerned were also being conducted.

They also informed the citizens about IRD and the role of federal ombudsman. “The timely redressal of people's grievances is our top priority,” they said and added that the main objective of this open court was to enable citizens to have access to government officials so that all the problems being faced by the people could be resolved at their doorstep.

The federal ombudsman’s officers warned the officers of departments concerned that no negligence and laxity would be tolerated in resolving the issues of the people.

The people have lauded the initiative taken by the Federal Ombudsman Office for resolving their problems at their doorstep.

