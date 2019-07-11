(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz on Thursday said that the officials of the Federal Ombudsman would be taking up the complaints of the people in the divisional headquarters, by end of this year, with the view to extend outreach of the Ombudsman Office to provide justice to the masses at their doorstep.

He said this while briefing media along with other officials of the Ombudsman Office at his provincial secretariat here.

Syed Tahir said that the Ombudsman Secretariat has dedicated this year (2019) to awareness and enhancement of Ombudsman's outreach.

Speaking about registration of complaints, he said around 84,000 complaints were lodged in 2018, while about 70,000 in 2018 against various agencies.

The office has disposed off around 36000 complaints this year, which, include the backlog of last year, he added.

He pointed out that most of the complaints are recieved against the electricity distributors include K-Electric.

Syed Tahir Shahbaz said that all out efforts are being made to further improve our complaints resolution mechanism.

He said that we are also working for computerization and automation of our system.

The Ombudsman also expressed satisfaction on the performance of the Ombudsman office.