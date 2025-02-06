Open Menu

Ombudsman's Regional Office Conducts Hearing On 50 Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Ombudsman's Regional Office conducts hearing on 50 complaints

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur conducted hearings on 50 complaints against various federal departments, primarily utility providers.

Chaudhry Khalid Nazeer, Associate Advisor at the Regional Office, presided over the hearings. Of the 50 cases, 39 were filed against Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) and 11 against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). Officials from both organizations were summoned and instructed to provide relief to the applicants.

On the Associate Advisor’s directives, relief amounting to Rs 0.6 million was granted to complainants who had filed cases against MEPCO regarding overbilling.

Meanwhile, the Associate Advisor said that complainants could submit their applications to the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman without requiring legal representation. He noted that a significant number of people have received relief in cases filed against various federal departments.

Recent Stories

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

11 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consu ..

RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historica ..

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties

26 minutes ago
 GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhab ..

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

1 hour ago
 Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expan ..

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

2 hours ago
 General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

4 hours ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

4 hours ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan