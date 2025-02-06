BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur conducted hearings on 50 complaints against various federal departments, primarily utility providers.

Chaudhry Khalid Nazeer, Associate Advisor at the Regional Office, presided over the hearings. Of the 50 cases, 39 were filed against Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) and 11 against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). Officials from both organizations were summoned and instructed to provide relief to the applicants.

On the Associate Advisor’s directives, relief amounting to Rs 0.6 million was granted to complainants who had filed cases against MEPCO regarding overbilling.

Meanwhile, the Associate Advisor said that complainants could submit their applications to the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman without requiring legal representation. He noted that a significant number of people have received relief in cases filed against various federal departments.