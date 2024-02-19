Open Menu

Ombudsman’s Regional Office Ensures To Address Complaints With In Legal Framework: Abdul Ghafoor Beg

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framework: Abdul Ghafoor Beg

In-charge Federal Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad, Abdul Ghafoor Beg on Monday said that regional office was ensuring to address the complainants within legal frameworks, providing timely justice

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) In-charge Federal Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad, Abdul Ghafoor Beg on Monday said that regional office was ensuring to address the complainants within legal frameworks, providing timely justice.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons here.

Beg said that under the guidance of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the regional office was performing day and night to serve the people of the region and resolve their issues on priority basis.

He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward obstruction in resolving complaints against mismanagement in federal departments, prioritizing them based on merit and highlighted the office's transparency and outreach efforts through 'Khuli Kutcheries' and encouraging public engagement.

Beg said "We are committed for prompt justice and conduct formal meetings with stakeholders on regular basis to ensure decisions are implemented."

He stressed the simplicity and convenience of registering complaints through the automated application and online system.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Media Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

State to defend civil servants, act against 'viole ..

State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM

5 minutes ago
 Child falls to death in water tank

Child falls to death in water tank

5 minutes ago
 First Lady advocates floral art therapy

First Lady advocates floral art therapy

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl pr ..

Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl produced in 1339

2 minutes ago
 Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar

Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar

2 minutes ago
Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit aff ..

Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP

2 minutes ago
 2200 police personnel to provide security at Choli ..

2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO

6 minutes ago
 Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi

Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi

6 minutes ago
 South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full ..

South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour

6 minutes ago
 Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaz ..

Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza

6 minutes ago
 Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh

Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan