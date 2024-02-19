Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framework: Abdul Ghafoor Beg

In-charge Federal Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad, Abdul Ghafoor Beg on Monday said that regional office was ensuring to address the complainants within legal frameworks, providing timely justice

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) In-charge Federal Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad, Abdul Ghafoor Beg on Monday said that regional office was ensuring to address the complainants within legal frameworks, providing timely justice.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons here.

Beg said that under the guidance of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the regional office was performing day and night to serve the people of the region and resolve their issues on priority basis.

He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward obstruction in resolving complaints against mismanagement in federal departments, prioritizing them based on merit and highlighted the office's transparency and outreach efforts through 'Khuli Kutcheries' and encouraging public engagement.

Beg said "We are committed for prompt justice and conduct formal meetings with stakeholders on regular basis to ensure decisions are implemented."

He stressed the simplicity and convenience of registering complaints through the automated application and online system.