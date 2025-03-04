Ombudsman’s regional office provides Rs750,000 relief to applicants

The Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur has ensured the provision of relief worth Rs 750,000 to applicants

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur has ensured the provision of relief worth Rs 750,000 to applicants.

Incharge and Senior Investigation Officer at the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur, Dr. Muhammad Zahid Malik, heard 150 cases filed against different federal departments. He directed the departments concerned to provide relief to the applicants.

He heard 150 cases, out of which 125 pertained to Multan Electric Company (MEPCO).

He also conducted hearing into other cases including three of Pakistan Post, four pertaining to Agriculture Development Bank, eight to State Life Insurance, three to NRSP, one to Passport Office, two to Pakistan Railways, three to National Savings and others.

On his directives, focal persons and officials of the departments concerned ensured the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur that relief would be provided to the applicants.