Open Menu

Ombudsman’s Regional Office Provides Rs750,000 Relief To Applicants

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 08:23 PM

Ombudsman’s regional office provides Rs750,000 relief to applicants

The Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur has ensured the provision of relief worth Rs 750,000 to applicants

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur has ensured the provision of relief worth Rs 750,000 to applicants.

Incharge and Senior Investigation Officer at the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur, Dr. Muhammad Zahid Malik, heard 150 cases filed against different federal departments. He directed the departments concerned to provide relief to the applicants.

He heard 150 cases, out of which 125 pertained to Multan Electric Company (MEPCO).

He also conducted hearing into other cases including three of Pakistan Post, four pertaining to Agriculture Development Bank, eight to State Life Insurance, three to NRSP, one to Passport Office, two to Pakistan Railways, three to National Savings and others.

On his directives, focal persons and officials of the departments concerned ensured the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur that relief would be provided to the applicants.

Recent Stories

Police committed to public safety: CPO

Police committed to public safety: CPO

52 seconds ago
 WASA launches awareness campaign on water conserva ..

WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation

53 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Servi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..

10 minutes ago
 Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during car ..

Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival

55 seconds ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in ..

Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

40 minutes ago
 Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan drop ..

Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped

19 minutes ago
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

2 hours ago
 Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth diseas ..

Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth disease

5 minutes ago
 PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towa ..

PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towards economic stability, prospe ..

5 minutes ago
 KP CS for expediting development projects under SI ..

KP CS for expediting development projects under SIFC

5 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan