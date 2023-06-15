On receiving a number of complaints from domestic and international passengers pertaining to Islamabad International Airport (IIA), Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi constituted an inspection team comprising officers of the Ombudsman Secretariat headed by Senior Adviser Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :On receiving a number of complaints from domestic and international passengers pertaining to Islamabad International Airport (IIA), Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi constituted an inspection team comprising officers of the Ombudsman Secretariat headed by Senior Adviser Overseas Pakistanis.

The team visited the airport on Thursday to assess the functioning of the personnel deputed at the airport as well as to look into the procedural issues, especially the working of the joint search counters.

Consultations were held with the ASF, ANF and Customs representatives. It was observed that within the resources available, the task assigned to them was being carried out satisfactorily. Their input for improving the mechanism was noted for further action by the concerned authorities.

Inspection Team also visited National and International and CIP lounges, baggage claim areas, immigration counters, health services, Airport Security offices, and other related agency counters. The team was directed to install CCTV cameras at joint search desks of the FIA, ANF, ASF and Customs.

It also directed the administrative staff to display billboards containing information for passengers in urdu and English regarding prohibited items at all counters.

The Ombudsman received some complaints demanding unlawful money from the passengers. The inspection team directed the airport management to conduct an inquiry against such elements involved in this activity and submit a report accordingly.

The team also observed the absence of the representative of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and directed the ministry to make their representative available at OWFD during Haj flights.

It was also brought to the notice of the inspection team that the check-in staff was asking for a printed copy of the e-reservation for which it was decided that the Airport Management will install a printer at the counter to facilitate the passengers.

It was also recommended by the team that a pamphlet showing the list of prohibited items be attached to the ticket and the same may also be displayed on screens at the airport, to facilitate passengers.

The team took the notice of non-availability of the 'Visa Protection Stamp' for the convenience of travelling immigrants and directed for its immediate availability.

The team also visited the One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) which has been established on the direction of the Federal Ombudsman to facilitate overseas Pakistanis having representatives of all 12 Federal Agencies present round the clock, to assist and resolve the passenger's complaints on the spot.

The Airport official informed that as per the direction of the Ombudsman, separate counters for senior citizens, females and diplomats have been earmarked during the process of check-in and visa control.

Most of the complaints of overseas Pakistani immigrants were related to the careless handling and loss of their baggage, delayed passport control and unnecessary harassment by the Narcotics Control officials, posted at the airport.

At the end of the visit, a combined meeting with heads of all relevant agencies was held, in which the recommendations were finalized for facilitating the overseas Pakistanis. The inspection team submitted their report to Federal Ombudsman.