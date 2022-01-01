UrduPoint.com

Ombudsperson Active To Ensure Women's Due Right

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Ombudsperson is active in Punjab to ensure due right to the women in their inheritance property and in this connection various steps have been taken

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Ombudsperson is active in Punjab to ensure due right to the women in their inheritance property and in this connection various steps have been taken.

This was stated by Punjab Ombudsperson Nabila Hakim Ali Khan while talking to media persons here on Saturday.

She said that 750 applications were received during the last six months in open courts held in Commissioner Complex and out of these applications, 150 complaints were redressed so far.

She said that it is very pity that women are denied from their due share in their inheritance property in our society. However, now the government is fully determined to protect the rights of the females and in this regard, Punjab Enforcement of Women's Property Right Act is being implemented in true spirit due to which the cases of women are being redressed expeditiously.

Earlier, she held an open court in Commissioner Complex and heard 32 complaints.

She also issued orders to the concerned officers to resolve the grievances on top priority.

Meanwhile, Punjab Ombudsperson also presided over an awareness seminar on women's property rights and Women Protection Act in Municipal Corporation Hall.

She said that conducive environment was being ensured for women at their workplace so that they could play their dynamic role in national progress and prosperity in addition to earning livelihood for their kids and family members without any fear of harassment.

Chairman Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qaiser Abbas Rind, Incharge control roomMohammad Sadiq and a number of women serving in various public and private sectors werealso present.

