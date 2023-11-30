Open Menu

Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar Get CAREC Award For Advancing Gender Equality In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Fauzia Viqar has been given the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Award for advancing gender equality in Pakistan

According to a news release on Thursday, Fauzia Viqar was recognized by CAREC for her contributions to the cause of women empowerment.

She was selected for the award on the basis of the following criteria:

1) Demonstrated Impact on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment.

2) Motivation and Sustainability of the Initiatives and Projects related to Gender Equality.

3) Creativity and Commitment to Innovative Approaches and Strategies for Addressing Gender Equality.

4) Advocacy and Awareness regarding Gender Issues.

5) Measurable results for Progress towards Gender Equality Goals.

