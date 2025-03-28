Ombudsperson For Protection Against Harassment Presents Annual Report To President
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment, Ms Fauzia Viqar, called on President Asif Ali Zardari and presented the Annual Report 2024 to him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.
The report highlights that the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) disposed of 673 cases in 2024, reflecting FOSPAH’s commitment to justice and effective complaint resolution.
It further notes that FOSPAH received 168 complaints of property deprivation of women, of which it decided 139 complaints (over 82%) in the financial year 2023-24.
The Federal Ombudsperson informed the President that FOSPAH was expeditiously resolving complaints regarding the deprivation of women’s property rights.
