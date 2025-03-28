Open Menu

Ombudsperson For Protection Against Harassment Presents Annual Report To President

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment presents annual report to President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment, Ms Fauzia Viqar, called on President Asif Ali Zardari and presented the Annual Report 2024 to him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

The report highlights that the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) disposed of 673 cases in 2024, reflecting FOSPAH’s commitment to justice and effective complaint resolution.

It further notes that FOSPAH received 168 complaints of property deprivation of women, of which it decided 139 complaints (over 82%) in the financial year 2023-24.

The Federal Ombudsperson informed the President that FOSPAH was expeditiously resolving complaints regarding the deprivation of women’s property rights.

Recent Stories

Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead o ..

Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026

23 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..

1 hour ago
 Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 milli ..

Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersb ..

UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue

2 hours ago
 Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of ..

Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..

2 hours ago
 Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation ..

Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR

2 hours ago
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmar ..

Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO

3 hours ago
 UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 inju ..

UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..

3 hours ago
 Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024 ..

Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to hi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..

3 hours ago
 Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorro ..

Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow

4 hours ago
 DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Aud ..

DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan