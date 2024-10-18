Ombudsperson Issues Rs1 Lakh Fine Notice To University Of Gujrat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Khan has issued a fine notification of one lakh rupees to the University of Gujrat.
The fine was imposed under the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace and the Punjab Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act 2021, due to the university's failure to form a harassment committee and display the harassment code of conduct.
The Ombudsperson emphasised that all public, semi-government, and private institutions are required to have a harassment inquiry committee.
According to the law, institutions are bound to display the legal draft of harassment code of conduct in urdu, English, or any other language understood by the people there, at a suitable place, so that everyone in the institution can easily read it.
She stated that if both provisions of the law are not implemented, the Punjab Ombudsperson has the authority to impose a fine ranging from fifty thousand to one lakh rupees. The notification directed the University of Gujrat to pay the fine within seven days. If the fine is not paid within the specified time, contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against the University of Gujrat.
