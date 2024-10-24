Open Menu

Ombudsperson Issues Warning To KEMU Over Failure Of Anti-harassment Code Of Conduct

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan Thursday paid a surprise visit to King Edward Medical University (KEMU) following reports of harassment cases from the institution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan Thursday paid a surprise visit to King Edward Medical University (KEMU) following reports of harassment cases from the institution.

The visit was prompted by the fact that five harassment cases from the university were currently under review.

During her visit, the Ombudsperson toured various departments to assess the implementation of anti-harassment measures. She inquired about the display of the code of conduct and the formation of the anti-harassment committee.

Vice Chancellor Professor Mehmood Ayaz and Chairperson of the Harassment Committee Dr. Nazish briefed her on the university's efforts in this regard.

Nabila Hakim issued a stern warning to the university for failing to display the code of conduct in prominent places.

She instructed the administration to prioritise resolving harassment cases and to put up banners across the campus, raising awareness about the anti-harassment law.

A formal warning letter was also issued to the university for its non-compliance with the law. Under the 2010 Harassment Act, any institution failing to display the anti-harassment code of conduct or form a harassment committee could face penalties imposed by the Ombudsperson Punjab.

Nabila Hakim Ali Khan emphasised the importance of awareness about women's protection under the anti-harassment law. She said, "Ensuring the safety of women is our top priority. No one will be allowed to harass women, whether they are students, working women, or homemakers. Practical measures are being taken to provide protection."

