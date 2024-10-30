Ombudsperson listens to property, harassment cases of women

(@FahadShabbir)

Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan listened to women's cases of inherited property and harassment at the regional office, and issued orders for resolution here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan listened to women's cases of inherited property and harassment at the regional office, and issued orders for resolution here on Wednesday.

She listened to 16 cases regarding property inheritance and harassment including four of Khushab, 11 of Sargodha and one of Bhakkar.

She gave inheritance rights to women on-the-spot in four different cases.

Later talking to the media, she said that all measures were being taken to give inheritance rights to women. She said the Obudsperson Department was striving to make women confident. Women could not be deprived of inheritance rights under any circumstances.

She said that since its establishment in 2021, the Khatun Mustahab Punjab had received around 9,000 applications and relief 5,000 kanals of land worth Rs. 13 billion had been provided to the affected women. On 50 applications, received so far in the regional office property worth crores of rupees had been handed over to the affected women.

She said that steps were being taken to establish Khatun Mustahab offices at the district level after regional level offices.

Consultant Ombudsman Qasim Bashir, PSO Provincial Ombudsman Hafiz Farooq Anwar and Law Officer Muhammad Hashim Khan were also present.