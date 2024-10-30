Open Menu

Ombudsperson Listens To Property, Harassment Cases Of Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 06:07 PM

Ombudsperson listens to property, harassment cases of women

Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan listened to women's cases of inherited property and harassment at the regional office, and issued orders for resolution here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan listened to women's cases of inherited property and harassment at the regional office, and issued orders for resolution here on Wednesday.

She listened to 16 cases regarding property inheritance and harassment including four of Khushab, 11 of Sargodha and one of Bhakkar.

She gave inheritance rights to women on-the-spot in four different cases.

Later talking to the media, she said that all measures were being taken to give inheritance rights to women. She said the Obudsperson Department was striving to make women confident. Women could not be deprived of inheritance rights under any circumstances.

She said that since its establishment in 2021, the Khatun Mustahab Punjab had received around 9,000 applications and relief 5,000 kanals of land worth Rs. 13 billion had been provided to the affected women. On 50 applications, received so far in the regional office property worth crores of rupees had been handed over to the affected women.

She said that steps were being taken to establish Khatun Mustahab offices at the district level after regional level offices.

Consultant Ombudsman Qasim Bashir, PSO Provincial Ombudsman Hafiz Farooq Anwar and Law Officer Muhammad Hashim Khan were also present.

Related Topics

Resolution Punjab Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Women Media All Pakistan State Oil Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

11 minutes ago
 PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points

PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points

8 minutes ago
 Experts urge special funding windows for mountain ..

Experts urge special funding windows for mountain resource conservation, communi ..

8 minutes ago
 National Men's Netball Championship in Dec

National Men's Netball Championship in Dec

8 minutes ago
 SCCI demands 5pc cut in interest rate

SCCI demands 5pc cut in interest rate

8 minutes ago
 " Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO ..

" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO A3: Now Available Nationwide"

1 hour ago
Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and P ..

Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and Powerful Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Plu ..

1 hour ago
 Women Entrepreneurship Day to be celebrated on Nov ..

Women Entrepreneurship Day to be celebrated on Nov 19

8 minutes ago
 MoU signed between FWCCI, Gold and Gems Art Promot ..

MoU signed between FWCCI, Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council

6 minutes ago
 Chairman WAPDA reviews work on 1530mw Tarbela 5th ..

Chairman WAPDA reviews work on 1530mw Tarbela 5th expansion project

6 minutes ago
 NUST commences 'Convocation Week'

NUST commences 'Convocation Week'

6 minutes ago
 Eurozone economy grows faster than expected

Eurozone economy grows faster than expected

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan