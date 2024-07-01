Ombudsperson Playing Leading Role In Safeguarding Women’s Right: Fauzia Viqar
Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Fauzia Viqar, Monday said that her department was playing pivotal role for providing free of cost excess to speedy justice for women at workplace and spreading awareness for people living in remote areas.
Talking to ptv news channel, she stressed that media should create more awareness about gender harassment through talk shows and implementing laws against harassment of women at workplaces.
Federal Ombudsperson for Protection of Women Against Harassment (FOSPAH) at Workplace is an autonomous body dedicated to safeguarding the rights and dignity of women, she explained its department working.
She said it was necessary to provide a proper work environment to women with zero tolerance for discrimination, fear and harassment.
She said that society needed to bring changes in its attitudes towards gender issues to empower women, adding, government is commitment to ensure equal access to justice and providing safe environment for women in society.
Fauzia also emphasized a collaborative efforts between government agencies, civil society organizations and other stakeholders to promote gender equality and women empowerment in the country.
Replying to a question, she said FOSPAH is committed to strengthening public grievance redress mechanisms in the Ombudsman offices of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir by enhancing core capacities and achieving higher levels of professionalization in all Ombudsman offices.
To another question, she asked the students and elders to approach the Ombudsman Office without any difficulty in case of any irregularity and harrasment or property related issues.
She also lauded the performance and achievements of the Ombudsmen in providing expeditious and free of cost justice to the people against administrative injustices.
FOSPAH will further increase its outreach and efficiency to provide speedy justice to women in harassment and property cases at their doorsteps, she affirmed.
She also highlighted FOSPAH’s helpline number 03444 367 367 which is open during office hours (9 am to 5 pm) for complainants to seek information about the filing process and the complaint procedure.
She said more actions are required to implement the existing laws for saving women and girls from every sort of discrimination and violence, adding, we need to change our behaviors and bad practices in society.
