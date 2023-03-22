Ombudsperson Punjab hears 8 cases

Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan heard 8 cases in regional office and issued warrants in a case in addition to directing concerned departments to submit their reports in five cases

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan heard 8 cases in regional office and issued warrants in a case in addition to directing concerned departments to submit their reports in five cases.

She also issued orders to provide property share of Rs.3 million to a woman, Rahila Khan, who was pursuing her case for the last two months for her share from inherited property.

The ombudsperson issued warrants against a citizen, Muhammad Tayyab, in Aasia Asim case whereas she dismissed one case due to lack of interest of the parties.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that it was duty of ombudsperson to protect rights of the women and now they were safe at their workplaces.

She asked the women to apply to Divisional Headquarters Office of Ombudsperson in case of exploitation of property and immediate action will be taken in addition to deciding the case within 60 days whereas possession of the decided property would also be provided through concerned deputy commissioner and police.

Staff Officer Hafiz Farooq Anwar and others were also present on the occasion.