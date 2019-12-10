UrduPoint.com
Ombudsperson Punjab Orders Compulsory Retirement Of Employee

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 10:22 PM

Ombudsperson Punjab orders compulsory retirement of employee

Ombudsperson Punjab, Mrs. Rukhsana Gillani on Tuesday penalised an employee of District Civil Courts for harassing a female colleague and ordered his compulsory retirement from the service under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Ombudsperson Punjab, Mrs. Rukhsana Gillani on Tuesday penalised an employee of District Civil Courts for harassing a female colleague and ordered his compulsory retirement from the service under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

The ombudsperson passed the orders while deciding a complaint of harassment at workplace against the employee.

The ombudsperson heard the parties's versions at length and awarded penalty of compulsory retirement from service to the employee after he was found guilty of harassment.

The Ombudsperson Punjab observed that a majority of women employees were bearing menace of sexual harassment silently for the sake of their livelihood.

She remarked that our objective was to provide safe and conducive environment to all employees working in all over the Punjab, where they could be able to work with dignity and without fear.

A female employee had filed the complaint alleging that his colleague had been harassing her for past four years.

She submitted that he offered her to marry him but he turned against her after being refused and started harassing her.

She submitted that he created hostile environment for her at workplace in order to trap her. The complainant submitted that she lodged a complaint of harassment against the culprit but no action was taken against him. Finally, she lodged complaint of harassment in the office of Ombudsperson.

