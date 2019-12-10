UrduPoint.com
Ombudsperson Punjab Penalizes Senior Doctor On Harassment Complaint

Tue 10th December 2019 | 10:22 PM

Ombudsperson Punjab, Mrs. Rukhsana Gillani on Tuesday awarded penalty to a senior doctor of health department for harassing a female doctor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Ombudsperson Punjab, Mrs. Rukhsana Gillani on Tuesday awarded penalty to a senior doctor of health department for harassing a female doctor.

The ombudsperson ordered withholding of promotion of the senior doctor for a period of three years under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

The ombudsperson passed the orders while deciding a complaint of harassment at workplace against the senior doctor.

The ombudsperson heard parties's versions at length and awarded penalty to the senior doctor after he was found guilty of harassment.

A female doctor had filed the complaint alleging that senior doctor harassed and damaged her reputation by character assassination in the society through the social media and left no stone unturned to create hostile environment for her at the workplace.

The complainant submitted that she lodged a complaint of harassment against the culprit but no action was taken against him. Finally, she submitted her resignation to his department for the sake of her dignity and also lodged complaint of harassment in the office of Ombudsperson Punjab.

