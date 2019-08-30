Ombudsperson Punjab punishes headmaster for harassing female teacher

Ombudsperson Punjab, Mrs Rukhsana Gillani, on Friday penalised a headmaster of a remote area school for harassing a female teacher

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Ombudsperson Punjab , Mrs Rukhsana Gillani, on Friday penalised a headmaster of a remote area school for harassing a female teacher.

The ombudsperson passed the orders while deciding a complaint of harassment at workplace against the headmaster.

A female teacher had lodged a complaint of harassment to the Ombudsperson Punjab under the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

She submitted that the headmaster adopted demeaning and harassing behaviour against her since the first day of her service in the school. When the Headmaster could not succeed in his filthy intentions, he started creating hurdles in her employment in retaliation, she added.

She submitted that the headmaster exploited his position and got her terminated from service by getting inquiries initiated against her.

Ombudsperson Punjab conducted inquiry into the case and held the accused guilty of causing harassment by way of intimidating and creating hostile environment for the complainant.

The ombudsperson awarded penalty of "Censure" to the headmaster while the Competent Authority of School education Department was directed to reinstate the complainant in service.