Open Menu

Ombudsperson Reviews Anti-harassment Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Ombudsperson reviews anti-harassment efforts

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Provincial Ombudsperson for Protection of Women Against Harassment Nabila Hakim Ali Khan visited Gujrat to review implementation of anti-harassment laws in public institutions.

During her visit, she conducted surprise inspections of the Social Welfare Office and Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital, reviewing staff attendance, the formation of internal harassment committees, and the visibility of awareness banners.

Nabila met Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, Medical Superintendent Dr. Ayaz Nasir, and the Nursing Superintendent to discuss current mechanisms for addressing women’s complaints and ensuring a safe workplace.

The ombudsperson emphasized the importance of internal committees, awareness programs, and timely resolution of grievances in protecting women at the workplace. She instructed all departments to fully comply with the law and ensure accountability.

The deputy commissioner assured full cooperation, stressing that the district administration is committed to enforcing anti-harassment measures across all departments.

Nabila praised the hospital’s efforts and reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to empowering women and eradicating workplace harassment. Officials from the Ombudsperson’s office and district administration were also present during the visit.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian a ..

Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation

3 minutes ago
 HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at L ..

HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..

19 minutes ago
 Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

4 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

4 hours ago
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

5 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

10 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan