Ombudsperson Reviews Anti-harassment Efforts
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 07:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Provincial Ombudsperson for Protection of Women Against Harassment Nabila Hakim Ali Khan visited Gujrat to review implementation of anti-harassment laws in public institutions.
During her visit, she conducted surprise inspections of the Social Welfare Office and Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital, reviewing staff attendance, the formation of internal harassment committees, and the visibility of awareness banners.
Nabila met Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, Medical Superintendent Dr. Ayaz Nasir, and the Nursing Superintendent to discuss current mechanisms for addressing women’s complaints and ensuring a safe workplace.
The ombudsperson emphasized the importance of internal committees, awareness programs, and timely resolution of grievances in protecting women at the workplace. She instructed all departments to fully comply with the law and ensure accountability.
The deputy commissioner assured full cooperation, stressing that the district administration is committed to enforcing anti-harassment measures across all departments.
Nabila praised the hospital’s efforts and reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to empowering women and eradicating workplace harassment. Officials from the Ombudsperson’s office and district administration were also present during the visit.
