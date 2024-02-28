Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equality to secure economic stability

The Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment, Fauzia Viqar stressed the pivotal role of FOSPAH in addressing harassment and promoting gender equality in line with Pakistan's socio-economic development goals

In the ongoing pursuit of fostering a safe and equitable workplace environment and advocating for the enforcement of women's property rights, the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) in collaboration with the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) the Office of Students Advisor, arranged an awareness seminar for the IIUI Boys Campus, said a press release.

Ms. Fauzia Viqar who was the chief guest speaker at the seminar addressed the diverse audience, emphasizing the complexities of harassment faced by both males and females.

She highlighted the need for males to be vigilant as their counterparts may also face harassment, citing examples from both local and international contexts.

Through her words, Ms. Viqar instilled a sense of responsibility among attendees to contribute to a gender-equal Pakistan, where every individual is treated with dignity and respect as mandated by Article 14 of the Constitution and can actively participate in the nation's development.

In his introductory remarks, Engr. Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja, Vice President, Academics, IIUI, emphasized the importance of raising awareness about harassment-related issues, particularly within the male student body. He highlighted the significance of addressing harassment at the institutional level and stressed the need for perpetual presentations as part of a regular curriculum to educate students.

The seminar also witnessed insightful contributions from various speakers, including Dr. Hafiz Ghufran Ahmed, student advisor (Male), IIUI, who stressed the importance of creating a civilized society i.e., one which respects women and treats them as equals to men.

Waqar Ahmed, Assistant Registrar at FOSPAH, elaborated on the role of males in combating harassment and provided insights into FOSPAH's mandate in resolving harassment petitions promptly and efficiently.

Ms. Meher Jamy, Law Officer at FOSPAH, elaborated on the legal procedure for filing complaints of harassment and women's property rights at FOSPAH and urged the importance of supporting victims of harassment.

The interactive question-answer session provided attendees with valuable insights into the intricacies of harassment-related issues where faculty members and students sought clarification on the measures available for curbing misuse of the harassment law and the protection provided by FOSPAH to complainants from retaliatory actions.

The seminar culminated with Zafar Iqbal, Dean of Social Sciences, IIUI, reiterating the institution's commitment to fostering a culture of respect and inclusivity. His call for constant education and curriculum amendments to address harassment further underscored the collective resolve to create a safer and more equitable future for the people of Pakistan.