UrduPoint.com

Ombudswoman Nabila Hakim Hears Over 30 Cases Of Woman Harassment, Property Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Ombudswoman Nabila Hakim hears over 30 cases of woman harassment, property issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Ombudswoman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali heard over thirty cases of women harassment and property issues, at Deputy Commissioner Office, here on Tuesday.

Ombudswoman Nabila Hakim Ali while hearing the cases remarked that harassment of women and keep her deprived from inheritance was a serious crime.

Harassing women at work, staring at them, shouting, threatening and harassing them on calls or messages is a crime, he added. It is responsibility of state to ensure legitimate inheritance rights. She observed that her office would continue to ensure delivery of rights to women. Judgment on inheritance complaint will be decided within 60 days, he added. She also informed that court of Ombudswoman could take contempt proceedings on pattern of High Court. Women should immediately lodge a complaint regarding harassment and denial to delivery of property rights.

Related Topics

Hearing Punjab Women From Court

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

27 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

27 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

38 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

1 hour ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>