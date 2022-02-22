Ombudswoman Nabila Hakim hears over 30 cases of woman harassment, property issues

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Ombudswoman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali heard over thirty cases of women harassment and property issues, at Deputy Commissioner Office, here on Tuesday.

Ombudswoman Nabila Hakim Ali while hearing the cases remarked that harassment of women and keep her deprived from inheritance was a serious crime.

Harassing women at work, staring at them, shouting, threatening and harassing them on calls or messages is a crime, he added. It is responsibility of state to ensure legitimate inheritance rights. She observed that her office would continue to ensure delivery of rights to women. Judgment on inheritance complaint will be decided within 60 days, he added. She also informed that court of Ombudswoman could take contempt proceedings on pattern of High Court. Women should immediately lodge a complaint regarding harassment and denial to delivery of property rights.