Ombusperson Visits CPO, Discusses Harassment Cases With IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace Fauzia Viqar visited Central Police Office (CPO) here on Wednesday

She met with Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and discussed harassment cases and police action on them.

During the meeting, the IGP informed about the various facilities of 1787 complaint system, police protection centers, women safety app for victims of harassment. He told that police Tahaffuz Markaz provided assistance to more than 6,200 people, including women and transgenders, on complaints of harassment, abuse and violence.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the cases of victim women and transgenders were dealt with by women police officers and victim support officers themselves. He also said that women officers had been included in the anti-harassment inquiry committee established in each district.

Immediate action was being taken on harassment complaints through 1787 Complaint System, Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell, Police Tahaffuz Markaz and Punjab Police Public App, he added.

Fauzia Viqar said that after the amendment of the Workplace Harassment Act 2022, any person could file complaints regarding harassment. He said that police's actions to prevent gender-based crimes, especially violence against women, harassment and other incidents, were commendable. Joint actions with police would continue to prioritize women empowerment and providing them with a safe environment, she added.

At the end of the meeting, The IGP presented a commemorative souvenir of Punjab Police to her.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and other senior police officers were also present.

