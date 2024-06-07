Open Menu

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked To Better Mood, Reduced Aggression

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Recent research highlights the immense benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly their positive impact on mood and personality.

A study published in the medical journal ‘Science-Direct revealed that omega-3 fatty acids are vital for brain health, nerve function, bone strength, emotional stability, and heart health. Experts have discovered that omega-3 fatty acids found naturally in foods offer more significant benefits than those found in supplements.

These essential fatty acids have been shown to enhance mood by reducing anger, aggression, and depression.

Omega-3 fatty acids are plentiful in various foods, including certain types of fish, seaweeds, vegetables, fruits, and nuts.

Report said that incorporating these natural sources into your diet was essential for reaping the full benefits of omega-3.

Research indicates that omega-3 fatty acids play a crucial role in controlling depression and blood pressure, thus improving personality and reducing aggressive behavior.

A deficiency in omega-3 can lead to symptoms of depression and anxiety, whereas adequate intake supports proper bodily functions and mental well-being.

Omega-3 was readily accessible through a diet rich in foods containing this essential component.

The human body can efficiently absorb the necessary amount of omega-3 from these foods when they are included in the daily diet. Experts recommend prioritising natural sources of omega-3 over supplements.

However, if supplementation is necessary, multivitamins available at medical stores can be considered.

