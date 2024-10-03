Omer Aftab honors 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month' with call for family-centric, rural healthcare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) In a bid to stem Pakistan's escalating breast cancer crisis, Omer Aftab, CEO of Pink Ribbon Thursday stresses the need for collaborative efforts, focusing on family-centric care, expanded rural healthcare, and impactful awareness drives to reduce the staggering 1 in 9 incidence rate.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins, Omer Aftab shared disturbing statistics with ptv news that over 90,000 Pakistani women face breast cancer diagnoses each year, highlighting the need for immediate attention and collective action.

Globally, breast cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer in women. However, early detection and advanced treatments have significantly improved survival rates in developed countries, he said.

Worldwide, authorities are strengthening screening programs, raising public awareness, and investing in research to improve early detection and treatment outcomes, he added.

Unfortunately, despite these advancements, the overall incidence of cancer continues to rise globally, he highlighted.

CEO of Pink Ribbon emphasized that despite joint efforts by the Pakistani government and his organization to combat breast cancer through awareness drives, societal conservatism, and familial reluctance continue to hinder progress.

"We are making strides, but cultural barriers and stigma surrounding breast cancer discussions hold us back," he noted in an interview.

Omer Aftab highlighted another critical factor contributing to Pakistan's alarming breast cancer rates: the widespread use of chemicals in agriculture and food production.

He emphasized that both the government and Pink Ribbon are intensifying efforts to address this issue.

He emphasized the need for innovative therapies to combat breast cancer in Pakistan.

He said we plan to introduce cutting-edge treatment techniques, enhancing patient outcomes and improving survival rates.

Omer Aftab further praised Bait-ul-Mal's pivotal role in supporting the treatment of underprivileged breast cancer

patients in Pakistan.

He acknowledged the organization's financial assistance, ensuring timely medical care for those in need.

Another Health care expert Dr Urooj Akram added the crucial role of psychologists and family support in breast cancer treatment.

"Patients require emotional reinforcement to cope with diagnosis, treatment, and recovery," she stressed.

"Trained psychologists and supportive family networks are vital in this journey," she added.

In developed countries, regular screenings, genetic testing, and advanced imaging technologies have become standard practice, she said, adding, that treatments have also progressed with the advent of targeted therapies, personalized medicine, and minimally invasive surgeries.