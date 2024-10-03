- Home
- Pakistan
- Omer Aftab honors 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month' with call for family-centric, rural healthcare
Omer Aftab Honors 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month' With Call For Family-centric, Rural Healthcare
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) In a bid to stem Pakistan's escalating breast cancer crisis, Omer Aftab, CEO of Pink Ribbon Thursday stresses the need for collaborative efforts, focusing on family-centric care, expanded rural healthcare, and impactful awareness drives to reduce the staggering 1 in 9 incidence rate.
As Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins, Omer Aftab shared disturbing statistics with ptv news that over 90,000 Pakistani women face breast cancer diagnoses each year, highlighting the need for immediate attention and collective action.
Globally, breast cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer in women. However, early detection and advanced treatments have significantly improved survival rates in developed countries, he said.
Worldwide, authorities are strengthening screening programs, raising public awareness, and investing in research to improve early detection and treatment outcomes, he added.
Unfortunately, despite these advancements, the overall incidence of cancer continues to rise globally, he highlighted.
CEO of Pink Ribbon emphasized that despite joint efforts by the Pakistani government and his organization to combat breast cancer through awareness drives, societal conservatism, and familial reluctance continue to hinder progress.
"We are making strides, but cultural barriers and stigma surrounding breast cancer discussions hold us back," he noted in an interview.
Omer Aftab highlighted another critical factor contributing to Pakistan's alarming breast cancer rates: the widespread use of chemicals in agriculture and food production.
He emphasized that both the government and Pink Ribbon are intensifying efforts to address this issue.
He emphasized the need for innovative therapies to combat breast cancer in Pakistan.
He said we plan to introduce cutting-edge treatment techniques, enhancing patient outcomes and improving survival rates.
Omer Aftab further praised Bait-ul-Mal's pivotal role in supporting the treatment of underprivileged breast cancer
patients in Pakistan.
He acknowledged the organization's financial assistance, ensuring timely medical care for those in need.
Another Health care expert Dr Urooj Akram added the crucial role of psychologists and family support in breast cancer treatment.
"Patients require emotional reinforcement to cope with diagnosis, treatment, and recovery," she stressed.
"Trained psychologists and supportive family networks are vital in this journey," she added.
In developed countries, regular screenings, genetic testing, and advanced imaging technologies have become standard practice, she said, adding, that treatments have also progressed with the advent of targeted therapies, personalized medicine, and minimally invasive surgeries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon
How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hurriyat leaders reiterate call for self-determination, slam India’s Intransigence2 minutes ago
-
Farooq posted as DC Bahawalpur12 minutes ago
-
Court awarded death penalty to Murderer32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Malaysia PMs eye enhanced cooperation ahead of talks today3 hours ago
-
Health Department accelerates dengue control efforts11 hours ago
-
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft11 hours ago
-
Minister Dharejo chairs meeting to review steps taken for industrial development11 hours ago
-
Govt to expand family planning services11 hours ago
-
International Day of Non-Violence observed11 hours ago
-
Discussion being made with political party leader for constitutional amendment: Senator11 hours ago
-
Avoiding dengue requires collective effort leaving jurisdiction issue aside: Commissioner11 hours ago
-
Gov’t paves path for economic development: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shei ..12 hours ago