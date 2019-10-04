Omer Ayub chairs meeting at SNGPL

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Energy Omer Ayub Khan on Friday at the SNGPL Head Office here.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar, Secretary Petroleum Division Mian Asad Hayauddin and Director General (Gas) Shahid Yousuf also accompanied the minister.

The minister and the SAPM, during the meeting, highlighted the need for conducting an extensive company wide exercise to drastically reduce the Unaccounted For Gas (UFG).

The company executives were advised that UFG specific benchmark would be given on region-wise basis while an efficient monitoring mechanism would be set to ascertain progress.

The follow up meetings to review progress would now be held on monthly basis.

The minister and SAPM also highlighted the need for conducting an effective media campaign to educate the masses to consume gas in an efficient manner particularly during winter.

The impact of high energy use in respect of gas bills would also be addressed in the campaign with special focus on ways and means to use energy efficient devices.

The number of other key challenges faced by the Company in respect of utilization of LNG, power sector demand, the company financial position etc. were also discussed.

It was also directed to ensure utilization of manpower in an efficient manner similar to corporate sector enterprises.

SNGPL BOD Chairman Syed Dilawar Abbas, Managing Director Amer Tufail, DMD (Ops) Sohail Gulzar along with senior management and regional heads attended the meeting.