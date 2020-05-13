Omer Ayub condoles the death of senior lawyer Sher Bahadur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Wednesday expressed his profound grief over the sad demise of senior lawyer of Haripur Sher Bahadur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Wednesday expressed his profound grief over the sad demise of senior lawyer of Haripur Sher Bahadur.

Omer Ayub Khan in his condolence message to the bereaved family expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Sher Bahadur advocate.

Paying rich tributes to the services of Sher Bahadur advocate, the minister said that he was a lawyer of high repute who has rendered valuable contributions in both bar and bench during his life and worked for the betterment of marginalized segments of the society.

"His services will be remembered for a long time to come "Omer Aub Khan said. He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.