Omer Ayub Directs NHA To Complete Khanpur Road As Soon As Possible

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan while taking the notice of delayed construction of Khanpur road directed National Highways Authority (NHA) to speed up the progress and complete the task as soon as possible.

The minister also contacted Chairman NHA and showed his reservation over the delay in road construction which is creating issues for the locals and commuters as well.

Deputy Director NHA, General Manager and Omer Ayub's coordinator Sajid Khan visited the under-construction sites of the Khanpur road and directed the contractor to complete the work to end the miseries of locals.

Owing to the incompetence of the contractor the construction work on Khanpur road was very slow which has not only created issues for locals but also created air pollution.

The completion of the Khanpur road would facilitate the people of district Haripur and would also provide a good road for travel.

