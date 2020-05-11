Omer Ayub for early completion of Khanpur road, bridges

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Monday paid a visit to under construction Khanpur road and bridges on ravines at Chungi number 11 and reviewed the progress

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 )

National Highways Authority (NHA) officials briefed him about the project.

The minister showed his satisfaction over the quality of work and also directed authority to complete the bridges as soon as possible.

Omer Ayub got the approval of Rs1.75 billion grant for the re-construction of Khanpur road and Rs450 million were allocated for the construction of three bridges on the road.

After the completion of under construction bridges, the flow of vehicular traffic would continue smoothly as people used to face difficulties due to its pathetic condition especially in the rainy season.

Earlier, the minister also paid a visit to the family of martyred Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier Zarvez Khan at his house in village Sarya to offer Fatiha.

He paid rich tribute to the martyred soldier and said, "Our brave forces are always in the front line to fight against enemies and have eliminated terrorism through sacrifices of their precious lives."