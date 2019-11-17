Omer Ayub for making Haripur a model city

(@imziishan)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Omer Ayub Khan Sunday said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan has entered on the right path of prosperity.

He said this while addressing a public gathering at Parhari village Haripur. The minister informed that 500 megawatts wind power project would soon commence which would provide clean energy to the country. Haripur district would become a model as federal government has released more than Rs 11 billion for electricity provision and worth Rs 8 billion of Sui gas supply lines are also in progress, Omer Ayub Khan said.

He disclosed that during the PTI led governments historical developmental work was completed in district Haripur those are exemplary in Pakistan.

Giving the details of the approved projects the minister said that for 220KV Hattar grid station worth Rs9 billion, 132KV Sarai Saleh grid station worth Rs600 million, 132KV grid stations in Khanpur and Kalinger worth Rs600 million have been approved which would address issue of low voltage.

Previous government has produced electricity with the cost of 16 to 17 rupees per unit but we would produce 500 megawatts clean wind energy with the cost of 6 rupees per unit, he said.

Omer Ayub Khan said that 1.5 billion rupees has been approved for the extension project of Haripur University, he also announced an interchange at Sarai Saleh and an overhead bridge at Haripur GT road.

He disclosed that with the cooperation of provincial government a state of the art technical university is under construction which is in final phase, our team comprising provincial minister for C&W Akbar Ayub Khan, MPA Arshad Ayub Khan and leader of PTI Yousuf Ayub Khan has initiated projects worth billions of rupees in district Haripur which would make it a model district in Pakistan.