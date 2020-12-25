HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan on Friday said Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader and Muslims of the sub-continent achieved an independent state under his dynamic leadership.

He said this in a message on the birthday anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The minister further said that personality of Quaid-e-Azam was flawless, said a news release.

Omer Ayub Khan said Pakistan could be made a welfare state in the real sense through adopting guiding principles of continuous struggle, hard work, trust and sincerity of the founder of Pakistan.