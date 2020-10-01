UrduPoint.com
Omer Ayub Orders To Submit Report Of Lineman Death

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Omer Ayub orders to submit report of lineman death

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Thursday while taking the notice of another Wapda lineman death in Haripur ordered to submit a report of the incident

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Thursday while taking the notice of another Wapda lineman death in Haripur ordered to submit a report of the incident.

The minister also expressed his grief over the demise of Wapda lineman Mahmood ur Rehman who was electrocuted to death while repairing an electricity fault at village Mankarai Haripur.

During the last couple of years, many linemen have lost their lives in line duty all over the Hazara division while the Hydro Union of the region always demanded proper equipment and safety for the line staff which they claim is the major cause of accidents while repairing faults.

The family of the ill-fated lineman also claimed that Mahmood ur Rehman lost his life owing to insufficient personal safety gadgets.

They have demanded an investigation of the incident and bringing the accused before the court of law.

Lineman Mahmood ur Rehman electrocuted at the village Mankarai while repairing an electrical fault, people of the vicinity shifted the lineman to the district headquarter hospital Haripur where doctors declared him dead.

The funeral prayer of Mahmood ur Rehman offered in his native village Alloli where a large number of people from all walks of life participated.

