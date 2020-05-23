Omer Ayub sadden over the PIA Karachi plane crash

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Saturday express his grief and sorrow over Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash carrying 87 passengers and 12 crew members near Karachi Airport, which has resulted in the loss of many lives

In his message the minister said that in this hour of grief, we express our heartfelt condolences to the people of those who have lost their lives, in particular, the families of the deceased. Our prayers at this time are with all those affected by this tragedy, adding Omer Ayub said.

The federal Minister also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to him and other members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.