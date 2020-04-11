Omer Ayub visits cash disbursement centers in Haripur

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Saturday said that the government was well aware of the miseries of the masses during the current situation and taking all possible measures through Ehsas Emergency Cash programme for 12 million families.

He said this while talking to media during his visit to cash payment centers at Elementary College and District Councils Haripur under the Ehsas Emergency Cash Program where the distribution of Rs12,000 per family being established as part of special protective measures in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The minister further said that the government had started a historical relief package under the Ehsas program for the poor segment of society where a total of Rs 144 billion among 12 million poor families, affected by the ongoing lock-down in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic across the country.

He stated that the whole process of distribution of money under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program was fully automated and transparent.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Nadeem Nasir, District Police Officer Syed Ishfaq Anwar and other officers of district administration were also present and briefed the minister about the disbursement of cash.