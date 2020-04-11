UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Omer Ayub Visits Cash Disbursement Centers In Haripur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 08:25 PM

Omer Ayub visits cash disbursement centers in Haripur

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Saturday said that the government was well aware of the miseries of the masses during the current situation and taking all possible measures through Ehsas Emergency Cash programme for 12 million families

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Saturday said that the government was well aware of the miseries of the masses during the current situation and taking all possible measures through Ehsas Emergency Cash programme for 12 million families.

He said this while talking to media during his visit to cash payment centers at Elementary College and District Councils Haripur under the Ehsas Emergency Cash Program where the distribution of Rs12,000 per family being established as part of special protective measures in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The minister further said that the government had started a historical relief package under the Ehsas program for the poor segment of society where a total of Rs 144 billion among 12 million poor families, affected by the ongoing lock-down in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic across the country.

He stated that the whole process of distribution of money under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program was fully automated and transparent.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Nadeem Nasir, District Police Officer Syed Ishfaq Anwar and other officers of district administration were also present and briefed the minister about the disbursement of cash.

Related Topics

Police Poor Visit Nasir Haripur Money Family Media All Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt distributes Rs13b among 1.1 mln people under ..

12 minutes ago

PDMA dispatches equipments to 12 hospitals

5 minutes ago

Situation, measures regarding COVID-19 reviewed at ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Capital Poised to Bring COVID-19 Testing T ..

5 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan makes fun of poor mother

36 minutes ago

FM urges masses to follow social distancing to fig ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.