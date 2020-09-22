UrduPoint.com
Omer Ayub Visits UC Kalinger To Review Sui Gas Provision Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:50 AM

Omer Ayub visits UC Kalinger to review Sui gas provision project

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Tuesday visited Union Council Kalanger to review the progress of sui gas provision project worth 1.71 billion rupees.

While addressing at the occasion Minister said that we want to bring the far-flung and the most backward areas of district Haripur in the mainstream by providing them basic infrastructure including roads, Sui gas, schools, hospitals and water supply schemes.

He further said that during the past tenures nobody has paid attention to the UC Kalinger which was a most neglected area of district Haripur, we have initiated many developmental projects in the UC to uplift the people.

Earlier, on his arrival project XEN Muhammad Taha, Project Supervisor Kalemm and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) officials briefed the minister about the progress of the project.

Omer Ayub Khan was informed that from Haripur Sabzi Mandi to Beer a ten inches gas pipeline installation is under progress while from Beer to Kalinjer six inches pipeline would be installed for which 560 million rupees has been released.

The minister showed satisfaction over the progress of the gas pipeline installation project and directed to the concerned to speed up the work to complete the task within due time.

Omer Ayub Khan has also released 1.15 billion rupees for the distribution network of Sui gas in UC Kalinger while more needed funds for the same would be provided.

