Omer Ayub visits under construction Khanpur road

HARIPUR, Dec 22(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::Federal Minster for Energy and Power Omer Ayub Khan Sunday paid a surprise visit to the under construction Khanpur road and reviewed the Wijian bridge construction progress and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work.

The minister directed the PESCO authorities to shift the overhead electricity transmission line from the bridge. He also directed shifting of the electricity poles from the sides of the bridge and install them at a suitable place which would enable the contractor to speed up the progress and provide relief to the masses.

Through the efforts of Omer Ayub Khan, the federal government has approved 1.6 billion rupees for the reconstruction of Khanpur road.

The Khanpur road passes through the hills and the commuters face flash flood during the monsoon or heavy downpour which usually blocks the road for hours. The construction of three new bridges on ravines would clear the road for all sorts of vehicular traffic round the year uninterrupted.

hmd/ash/