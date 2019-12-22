UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Omer Ayub Visits Under Construction Khanpur Road

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:40 PM

Omer Ayub visits under construction Khanpur road

HARIPUR, Dec 22(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::Federal Minster for Energy and Power Omer Ayub Khan Sunday paid a surprise visit to the under construction Khanpur road and reviewed the Wijian bridge construction progress and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work.

The minister directed the PESCO authorities to shift the overhead electricity transmission line from the bridge. He also directed shifting of the electricity poles from the sides of the bridge and install them at a suitable place which would enable the contractor to speed up the progress and provide relief to the masses.

Through the efforts of Omer Ayub Khan, the federal government has approved 1.6 billion rupees for the reconstruction of Khanpur road.

The Khanpur road passes through the hills and the commuters face flash flood during the monsoon or heavy downpour which usually blocks the road for hours. The construction of three new bridges on ravines would clear the road for all sorts of vehicular traffic round the year uninterrupted.

hmd/ash/

Related Topics

Electricity Flood Visit Road Traffic Progress Khanpur Sunday All From Government Billion PESCO

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.