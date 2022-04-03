Omer Cheema sworn in as Punjab Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Omer Sarfraz Cheema sworn in as Governor Punjab during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House here on Sunday.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mr. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti administered the oath to the incumbent Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal read out the presidential notification of the appointment.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, MPAs Raja Yasir Humayon Sarfraz, Sadia Sohail Rana, Musarrat Jamshed, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Ray Sardar Ali Khan, members of the civil society and a large number of party workers attended the ceremony.

Omer Sarfraz Cheema is among the founding members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf. He has served as the central Information Secretary PTI for seven years besides working as the Vice President of the party.

Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema hails from Wazirabad District in Punjab.