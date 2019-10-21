Omer Dar condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omer Dar on Monday condemned unprovoked Indian Border Security Forces firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in strongest terms and declared it a coward act

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) leader Omer Dar on Monday condemned unprovoked Indian Border Security Forces firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in strongest terms and declared it a coward act.

Talking to APP, he said the firing and shelling martyred civilians along the LoC, adding Pakistan Army responded effectively to silence the enemy's gun.

He condoled with the families of martyrs.