Omer Dar Condemns Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:28 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omer Dar on Monday condemned unprovoked Indian Border Security Forces firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in strongest terms and declared it a coward act
Talking to APP, he said the firing and shelling martyred civilians along the LoC, adding Pakistan Army responded effectively to silence the enemy's gun.
He condoled with the families of martyrs.