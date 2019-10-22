UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Omer Dar Criticises Opposition Parties

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:12 PM

Omer Dar criticises opposition parties

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omer Dar on Tuesday criticised the opposition parties for not benefiting from the government's talks offer

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omer Dar on Tuesday criticised the opposition parties for not benefiting from the government's talks offer.

Addressing party workers at Jinnah House, he said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman announced sit-in at the time when the government was fighting the Kashmir case at the international forums.

Dar said that the government was ready to talk to the opposition parties, but they did not respond positively.

