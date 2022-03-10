Omer distributes honorarium cheques amongst 313 Imams

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, MPA Akbar Ayub Khan, Former Provincial Minister Yousuf Ayub Khan on Thursday paid Rs.10000 rupees each to 313 Imam of the mosques and 3 priests of the churches in a ceremony at Hakeem Abdul Salam Auditorium Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, MPA Akbar Ayub Khan, Former Provincial Minister Yousuf Ayub Khan on Thursday paid Rs.10000 rupees each to 313 Imam of the mosques and 3 priests of the churches in a ceremony at Hakeem Abdul Salam Auditorium Haripur.

The payment of Rs. 10000 rupees cheques to each 313 Ulema of Haripur and 3 priests of the churches were distributed as a monthly honorarium.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah and other officers were also present.