UrduPoint.com

Omer Khan Assumes Charge Of SSP (Traffic)

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 04:30 PM

Omer Khan assumes charge of SSP (Traffic)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :An officer of police services of Pakistan, Muhammad Omer Khan, has assumed the charge of SSP (Traffic) Islamabad.

He was welcomed by ASP (Traffic) Ayesha Gul and Director ITP FM Radio 92.4 on his arrival at office.

The newly appointed SSP (Traffic) has earlier served as SP City and Rural Zones and SSP (Headquarters). He met with with the In-charges of all branches after assuming the charge and issued directions.

On the eve of charge assumption, he briefed the ITP personnel and said that they (ITP Personnel) should be polite but firm on their stance while enforcement.

He directed the staffers that all out efforts would be carried out for providing disciplined traffic system to the road users and to implement equal application of law and to control the traffic violation.

The SSP (Traffic) said that better services should be provided to the citizens with concentration on helping the road users apart from enforcement.

He appealed the citizens to avoid from traffic violation and help ITP in bringing better traffic culture in the city because traffic discipline reflects the civilization of a nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Road Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman at Expo 202 ..

18 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lü ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lübeck University

25 seconds ago
 UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challe ..

UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challenges into opportunities: Minis ..

15 minutes ago
 ADIO’s London office hosts inaugural event for U ..

ADIO’s London office hosts inaugural event for UK investors seeking expansion ..

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 63 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries ..

UAE announces 63 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

1 hour ago
 Ministers, business leaders gather at Expo2020 Dub ..

Ministers, business leaders gather at Expo2020 Dubai to reinforce business case ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.