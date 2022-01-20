Omer Saeed Malik new CPO Rawalpindi

Omer Saeed Malik an officer of police service of Pakistan has been appointed as City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Omer Saeed Malik an officer of police service of Pakistan has been appointed as City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi.

According to a notification, issued here on Thursday, "Omer Saeed Malik (PSP/BS-19) awaiting posting in Central Police Office Punjab, Lahore is hereby posted as City Police Officer Rawalpindi with immediate effect.

"DIG Sajid Kiyani who was serving as CPO Rawalpindi suspended on the recommendations of the inquiry committee for failing to prevent the Murree tragedy.