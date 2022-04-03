Omer Sarfraz Cheema sworn in as governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Omer Sarfraz Cheema was sworn in as the 38th governor of the Punjab during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House, here on Sunday.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Ameer Bhatti administered the oath to the new governor Punjab.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal read out the presidential notification of the appointment.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, MPAs Raja Yasir Humayon Sarfraz, Sadia Sohail Rana, Musarrat Jamshed, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rai Sardar Ali Khan, judges of the LHC, members of civil society and a large number of party workers attended the ceremony.

One of the founding members of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Omer Sarfraz Cheema has served as the central information secretary PTI for seven years besides working as the vice president of the party.

Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema hails from Tehsil Sahara of Wazirabad district in Punjab.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema was given 'guard of honor' upon his arrival at the Governor's House.