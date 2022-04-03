UrduPoint.com

Omer Sarfraz Cheema Sworn In As Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Omer Sarfraz Cheema sworn in as governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Omer Sarfraz Cheema was sworn in as the 38th governor of the Punjab during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House, here on Sunday.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Ameer Bhatti administered the oath to the new governor Punjab.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal read out the presidential notification of the appointment.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, MPAs Raja Yasir Humayon Sarfraz, Sadia Sohail Rana, Musarrat Jamshed, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rai Sardar Ali Khan, judges of the LHC, members of civil society and a large number of party workers attended the ceremony.

One of the founding members of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Omer Sarfraz Cheema has served as the central information secretary PTI for seven years besides working as the vice president of the party.

Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema hails from Tehsil Sahara of Wazirabad district in Punjab.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema was given 'guard of honor' upon his arrival at the Governor's House.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Governor Punjab Civil Society Wazirabad Jamshed Sunday From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

6 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

9 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

18 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.