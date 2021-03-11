OMG officer Arifullah Khan directed to report ED

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Arifullah Khan, an Office Management Group (OMG) BS-18 officer has been directed to report to Establishment Division, said a notification issued by Establishment Division (ED).

Arifullah Khan was presently at the disposal of Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation under Housing and Works Division, is repatriated and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.